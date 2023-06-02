HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green signed two bills into law today designed to promote gun safety.

One law requires the Hawaii Department of Education to establish an active shooter training program at all schools.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The other law requires people with concealed carry permits to receive training on safe firearm handling, conflict management and defines sensitive locations where firearms are not allowed like schools, playgrounds, and public transit.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signs two bills into law to promote gun safety in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 2, 2023. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signs two bills into law to promote gun safety in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 2, 2023. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signs two bills into law to promote gun safety in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 2, 2023.

“It’s a bill that will reduce the risk of gun violence in our communities by strengthening the state’s firearms laws, and by establishing reasonable safeguards. Among other things, SB1230 will promote gun safety by establishing new training and education requirements,” said Nick McLean, Hawaii deputy solicitor general.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Statistics show that Hawaii has the second lowest rate of gun violence in the country. Proponents said the new law will help make Hawaii even safer.