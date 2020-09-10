Two Big Island men face robbery, terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing charges

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island charged two Waikoloa men in connection

According to the Hawaii Police Department, patrol officers were assigned to meet with a family near the 73-4300 block of Holoholo Street on Sunday night, Sept. 6.

When they did, the officers found out that the family was approached on their property by four unknown men. The four men then demanded to see one of the residents about a theft allegation.

One of the four men had a baseball bat with him and left the area before police arrived.

Officials were able to locate of the the vehicles and two of the four men involved in the incident, based off of the information given by the family.

Both men were arrested and identified as 42-year-old Rafael Garcia and 38-year-old Adrian Ruiz, both of Waikoloa.

Police say that Ruiz is employed by the Hawaii Police Department and last served as a patrol officer in South Kohala back in August 2015. Now, he is assigned to a limited duty position at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Kona. An internal investigation is being conducted by the Office of Professional Standards.

Detectives later charged both men with first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, and first-degree criminal trespassing.

A 2005 Cadillac Escalade was also seized for forfeiture.

Bail was set at $12,250 for Ruiz and $61,000 for Garcia. Both men were able to post bail before their initial hearing, which is scheduled for September 9.

Police are still seeking information on the two other men involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective James Steffen of Area II Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 227, or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Police would like to remind the public that there are enhanced penalties for certain criminal offenses in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige. These offenses include but are not limited to burglary, robbery, theft, and criminal property damage.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service.

