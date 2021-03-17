Two Big Island captains promoted to rank of major marking 26 years since a women held the position

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Big Island police captains have been promoted to the rank of major, Police Chief Paul Ferreira publically announced on Wednesday.

Sherry Bird, a 23-year veteran in the force, is now assigned to the Area II Field Operations Bureau, which encompasses the police department’s West Hawaii districts.

Bird’s previously served as a Patrol Officer in the North Kohala and Kona districts, Officer in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, Detective in Area II Vice (Kona), Lieutenant in Area II Vice (Kona), Lieutenant in Area II Criminal Investigation Division (Kona) and Patrol Captain for the South Kohala district.

Aimee Wana, who is a 25-year police veteran, is now assigned to the department’s Administrative Bureau. Wana‘s former assignments were as a Patrol Officer in South Hilo, Detective in Area II Juvenile Aid Section (Kona), Sergeant in the Dispatch Center, Lieutenant in the Dispatch Center, Patrol Captain for the South Kohala district and Captain in the Administrative Bureau.

The Hawaii Island Police Department called the promotions historic, noting that it was the first time the department has had two female law enforcement officers holding the upper management rank of Major at the same time and 26 years since a woman held the rank.