HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two 19-year-olds are in serious condition after two accidents occurred on the Pali on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The first accident happened around 6:50 p.m. on the Pali Highway, just before the tunnels on the town-bound lanes, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS treated a 19-year-old male motorcyclist with advanced life-saving measures after he crashed his motorcycle and suffered multiple injuries.

He was transferred to the trauma hospital.

Shortly after, around 7:02 p.m., EMS treated another 19-year-old man on the Pali, town-bound lanes.

EMS reported that the second motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle and flew over the barrier into the winward-bound lanes.

Honolulu Police said no road closures were in place.