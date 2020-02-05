Two asylum seekers from China held at Federal Detention Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state says two asylum seekers from China arrived in Honolulu over the weekend most likely before the travel ban went into effect.

They’re at the Federal Detention Center going through the immigration and customs enforcement protocol.

The department of health was notified but could not go into detail on the two.

Health officials say this is a special case that triggers a different process than travelers who came from China.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story