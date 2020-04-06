Two arrested in connection to separate incidents for domestic abuse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were arrested in connection to separate abuse incidents on Oahu on April 4.

Around 12:35 a.m. a woman and boyfriend, both 22, were arguing in the McCully area when the man punched her. Police revealed that he also threatened her with a knife.

The boyfriend was located, identified, and arrested for abuse and terroristic threatening in the first degree just before 1 a.m.

Police say that their children, who were under the age of 14, witnessed the threat.

There were no injuries and the knife was recovered.

The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.

In Kalihi around 4:15 a.m., a 27-year-old woman reported to police that her husband, 26, assaulted and strangled her. Officers were called to the scene and he was arrested for felony abuse.

Police later reclassified the case to a misdemeanor with bail set at $1,000.