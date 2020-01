HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men accused of a crime were arrested on January 10, just after 3 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspects, both 37, were seen breaking into cars in Kalihi.

Police located the two men a short distance away and arrested the two without incident for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

They remain in police custody, pending investigation.