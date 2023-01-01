PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — 2023 is here; but for many first responders, few changes occur with a new year when it comes to keeping our community safe.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 10:58 a.m. that a one-story, commercial-strip mall was on fire.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Crews arrived at 11:02 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the boarded up building.

HFD said they began an aggressive interior attack on the fire with handlines.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

After a search was done, HFD concluded that there were occupants in the building.

The fire was fully extinguished by 12:17 p.m.