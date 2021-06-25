Two alarm fire destroys Kalihi home, causes more than $120,000 in damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A building in Kalihi went up in flames Thursday night as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that left more than $120,000 worth of damage.

A 9-1-1 call for the fire came in at around 8:53 p.m. Ten HFD units, staffed with approximately 36 personnel, responded to the two-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters on scene found a small single family residence fully engulfed. Downed power lines were also identified and HFD adopted defensive operations to combat the rapidly growing inferno.

As a result of those efforts, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 9:12 and reported it to be extinguished by 9:19 p.m.

The building itself had no occupants inside at the time. HFD noted that the fire ultimately destroyed the home and that the structure was no longer safe.

The estimated fire damage to the building is believed to be $120,000, with an additional $25,000 to its contents.

HFD is reminding the public: