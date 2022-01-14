Two-alarm building fire destroys Lanikai home in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Jan. 14, around 2:21 a.m., for a building fire, on Kaiolena Drive in Kailua.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:31 a.m. to find a single-family home, under construction, in flames,

The fire was extinguished by 4:02 a.m. on Friday morning. According to HFD, there were no occupants at the time of the incident or injuries reported.

An HFD fire investigator was called to the scene and will determine the cause of the fire.

