Two 18-year-old men in serious condition following crash into pole

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men, both 18 years old, are in serious condition after the SUV they were traveling in hit a pole in Kaneohe.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene on Lilipuna Road just before 2 a.m. to find a single car crash involving an SUV that hit a pole. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The passenger was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The two men were transported to a hospital in serious condition.