Twin ring-tailed lemurs born at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo may be closed but here’s a look at two new additions.
These twin ring-tailed lemurs were born on Easter Sunday to parents Remi and Finn.
They join older brother Clark, who was born at the zoo, ten months ago,
Ring-tailed lemurs are listed as endangered and can only be found living in the wild in Madagascar.
