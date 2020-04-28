Twin ring-tailed lemurs born at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo may be closed but here’s a look at two new additions.

These twin ring-tailed lemurs were born on Easter Sunday to parents Remi and Finn.

They join older brother Clark, who was born at the zoo, ten months ago,

Ring-tailed lemurs are listed as endangered and can only be found living in the wild in Madagascar.

