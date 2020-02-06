Twenty-seven free lei making workshops offered for all skill levels

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to experience the joy and artistry of lei-making for themselves ahead of the 93rd Annual Lei Day Celebration.

Registration is open for over two dozen free lei making workshops open to the public. All skill levels are welcome.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be holding 27 free lei making workshops, scheduled from the end of February to late April, at park locations around Oahu.

Click here to see a full list of the workshops.

In most cases, pre-registration for the classes is required as spots can fill up quickly.

In addition, staff from the Honolulu Botanical Gardens are offering various lei-making educational opportunities. You can view those classes, along with other botanical garden programs, in their spring program pamphlet by clicking here. These classes require reservations and have a fee.

These opportunities to develop or improve your lei-making skills are provided prior to the 93rd Lei Day Celebration being held at Kapi‘olani Park on Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Lei Day Celebration theme is Lei Ili (lei of special places), with the featured lei material being lau kī (ti-leaf). In addition, paper was added as a material for the Lei Lipine category.

The popular Lei Contest Exhibit will be open to the public during the Lei Day Celebration, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the area between the bandstand and the Waikīkī Shell. The exhibit boasts some of the most exquisitely crafted lei in a variety of colors and methods. There are categories for all ages and skill levels, so everyone is encouraged to enter.

To learn more about lei making, the Lei Contest Exhibit, the prestigious Lei Court, and the timeless tradition of the Lei Day Celebration, please visit the special webpage by clicking here.

The Lei Day Celebration is presented by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, Hawai‘i Tourism, Hula Grill Waikīkī, Friends of Honolulu Parks and Recreation, and the Handcrafters & Artisans Alliance.