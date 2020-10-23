Twenty gambling machines seized in Kalihi game room bust

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was arrested in Kalihi Thursday night after the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) found twenty gambling machines in a suspected game room.

Police say they arrested the 50-year-old man for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

Additionally, a total of 27 citations were issued to individuals on scene for allegedly violating the Mayor’s emergency order.

The gambling search warrant was executed by the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

HPD is asking the public to report suspicious or illegal gambling activity by calling the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.

