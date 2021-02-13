Tutu turns 105-years-old

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marietta Haona Luke Kama, who is known by KHON2’s own Kamaka Pili simply as “Tutu,” just turned 105 years old on Saturday, Feb. 13.

She was born on Feburary 13, 1916, in Waialua on Oahu.

Tutu has raised five children and 21 grandchildren over the past 105 years, which then led to 30 great-grandchildren, “too many to count” great-great-grandchildren and even one great-great-great grandchild on the way.

She now lives in Puna, on Hawaii island.

From KHON2’s whole ohana, Tutu, Hauoli La Hanau — Happy Birthday!