Turtle Bay Resort welcomes back guests following transformation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Turtle Bay Resort spent the pandemic undergoing renovations to transform the property. On Thursday, the resort welcomed its first guests to see the change.

“Turtle Bay is an iconic property with a rich history, legendary location, and employees who are so authentic and full of pride. With our new transformation, this resort is poised to be one of the finest in the State of Hawai‘i.” said Tom Donovan, vice president and managing director of Turtle Bay Resort. “We are so fortunate to be part of this special North Shore community, and we’re proud of our efforts to give back through the Turtle Bay Foundation, which has given nearly $1 million in grants to nonprofits and scholarships to students since its inception.”

Part of the renovations include a new entrance, adding Native Hawaiian plants, refreshing amenities, and reimagining food and beverage outlets.

The resort plans to continue renovations to their guest rooms now through July 2022.