Turtle Bay Resort hosting online furniture auction

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you are looking to spruce up your home, Turtle Bay Resort is getting rid of its things.

The Resort is undergoing renovations, so it is auctioning off items like chairs, glassware, photographs and other hotel fixtures.

All proceeds will go to the Turtle Bay Foundation, which awards scholarships and grants to organizations.

The online auction is open until Oct. 17, and all items must be picked up on Oct. 18 at the resort.

