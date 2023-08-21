HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following a firsthand look at Front Street, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and the first lady met with survivors of the devastating Lahaina fire at the Lahaina Civic Center. The president got to listen to first-hand stories of the fight for survival.

The president stood in solidarity with Lahaina fire survivors as they sang Hawaii Pono’i. The President was greeted with lei as he listened to stories of survival.

“I left my home with the clothes I had on my back,” said Earl Kukahiko Jr., a Lahaina fire survivor. “These clothes that I have on today were given by someone I don’t even know.”

Residents reminded the president, there needs to be proper long-term assistance for Lahaina to rise again.

“Handouts will not last forever. Lahaina is not a town for sale,” said Kukahiko.

The President pledged his full support to Lahaina and Maui as recovery efforts move forward.

“As long as I’m president and your governor is governor and this group is your elected officials, we’re not going to stop until it’s done,” said President Joe Biden.

The president took a moment to address the survivors, acknowledging that the community’s strength is not going unnoticed.

“I’ve been impressed on how you look out for one another. You turn your pain into purpose. This town has stood in a sacred spot for centuries. There’s no quit in Hawaii, there’s no quit in America. There’s no quit in us,” said President Biden.

President Biden shook hands and embraced many of the survivors and he also offered his time to meet with them following his speech.