HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are used to things being a bit more expensive in Hawaiʻi.
With the Jones Act still being enforced, residents are led down a path where we pay more in order to maintain dependency on the continent.
A recent survey, parents of young children, at a rate of 60%, said they are dreading the impending holidays with 44% indicating that they are losing sleep over the stress of money and gifts.
Meanwhile, there are 47% of Americans who said they are dreading the 2023 holiday season due to the costs involved. The study found that Americans are expecting to spend on average around $654 on holiday gifts.
What makes this number eerie is the fact that 31% believe they will go into debt simply by participating in holiday traditions with 10% indicating that they are still paying off holiday bills from 2022.
So, this impacting the cost of turkeys across the United States with Hawaii suffering the greatest increase in prices.
A new study found that those celebrating Thanksgiving in the United States can expect to pay $35.40 for a 15-pound turkey.
However, those in Hawaii who are celebrating Thanksgiving can expect to pay $52.85 for a 15-pound turkey.
Here’s how Hawaii stacks up against the other four most expensive states:
- Hawaii $52.85
- Alaska $42.35
- Minnesota $41.85
- California $41.85
- Rhode Island $39.35
These are the least expensive states to buy a Turkey for Thanksgiving:
- Louisiana $27.30
- Kansas $27.85
- Oklahoma $27.85
- Mississippi $29.25
- Missouri $29.35
So, as you are preparing for your feast for Thanksgiving on Thursday, keep in mind that prices have increased across the board for foods; so, that food bill may be a bit more than expected.