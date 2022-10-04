HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re only four days into October, but many are already looking ahead to the holidays, and the Thanksgiving feast centerpiece.

If you’re planning a big family meal, plan ahead. Some businesses are having incentives if you order early, and if you plan on cooking officials said it will cost more this year. According to the US Department of Agriculture, from July 14 to Sept. 14, 840,900 turkeys were killed in commercial facilities as a result of bird flu.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said that turkey production in 2022 is down 14% from pre-pandemic levels, setting record high prices for the Thanksgiving meal.

“We see the price of Turkeys going up as well. The producers have let us know that prices have gone up and while I’m not at liberty to say how much we definitely went up,” Zippy’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kevin Lim said.

Zippy’s is one local business that offers turkey packages for Thanksgiving. They said they are seeing shortages of large turkeys.

“You’re talking 24 pounds or bigger,” Lim said. “It takes much longer to grow a 24-pound turkey than it does a 12-pounder. So therefore because of all the issues my growing turkeys they’ve had to harvest and turkeys a little bit younger.”

Zippy’s is offering orders online with savings of up to $20 if you order before Nov. 17.

“That pressure on getting more smaller turkeys is also pushing the prices up for all turkeys as well as reducing the supply,”Lim said. “So my recommendation is to go out to your supermarket come to Zippy’s where we get your turkeys and get them as soon as you can.”

But Thanksgiving isn’t only Turkey, the fixings are expected to be up and down too.

“The staple items such as vegetables, the carrots, potatoes, onions, pretty much level off in price it will probably be a lot lower than what it was here recently,” D. Otani Produce Produce Buyer and Operations Kimo Muraki said. “As far as greens the lettuce variety those will be questionable.”

Muraki added that the industry is still seeing high prices due to fuel and shipping costs which have been rising again recently.