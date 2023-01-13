HONOLULU (KHON2) — The NTSB has released new details related to a severe turbulence incident during a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Of the 291 passengers and crew, the incident resulted in 25 injuries, of which 6 were serious, said the NTSB.

A report released on Friday, Jan. 13, said there was not enough time for the captain to deviate when a cloud shot up vertically (like a smoke plume) in front of the aircraft in a matter of seconds.

The captain said after experiencing severe turbulence the lead flight attendant informed the flight crew of multiple injuries in the cabin.

Further reports from the captain stated that flight conditions were smooth and there were clear skies before the abrupt incident occurred.

A weather report revealed what meteorologists call an occluded frontal system with an associated upper-level channel was moving toward the islands.

Additionally, the U.S. National Weather Service had issued warnings for thunderstorms with tops that would reach the flight over the region.

No other severe turbulence happened before the accident.