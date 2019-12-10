Tulsi Gabbard will not attend Dec. 19 debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The holiday cheer extends into airports this year as Alaska Airlines is offering guests wearing any kind of holiday sweater priority boarding on Dec. 20, National Ugly Sweater Day. The one-day promotion will be celebrated by guests and employees, including all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

Alaska is celebrating the holidays throughout December, with festive décor and boarding music, as well as free holiday movies to help flyers have a merry flight.