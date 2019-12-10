HONOLULU (KHON2) — Presidential hopeful, Tulsi Gabbard, has decided not to attend the Dec. 19 debate. In a tweet, Gabbard stated that she chose to spend that time in New Hampshire and South Carolina, meeting with voters.
- Tulsi Gabbard will not attend Dec. 19 debate
- Dust off the poms on your ugly sweaters, Alaska Airlines offering priority boarding for donning them
- ‘Thank you for your service’ among the notes decorating Purple Heart recipient’s future home
- Company surprises its 198 employees with $10M Christmas bonus
- E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express chopped salad kits, health officials warn