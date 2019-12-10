Tulsi Gabbard will not attend Dec. 19 debate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Presidential hopeful, Tulsi Gabbard, has decided not to attend the Dec. 19 debate. In a tweet, Gabbard stated that she chose to spend that time in New Hampshire and South Carolina, meeting with voters.

