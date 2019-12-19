Tulsi Gabbard explains her “present” vote on impeachment

At the impeachment proceedings earlier today, 230 House representatives voted in favor of impeachment, 197 voted against (including two democrats), and one voted “present.” That one was Hawaii congresswoman and democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.

In a statement, Gabbard explained her vote:

“I could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting president must not be the culmination of a partisan process fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.

“My vote today is a vote for much needed reconciliation and hope that together we can heal our country. Let’s work side by side, seeking common ground to usher in a bright future for the American people.”