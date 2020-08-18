Tuition stipend for aspiring teachers hopes to address educator shortage in the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Education (COE) has announced a new tuition stipend for future teachers planning to educate in Hawai’i. The stipend, called the Grow Our Own Teachers Initiative (GOO), was created to address the ongoing teacher shortage issue facing the state.

Designed for HIDOE employees who serve as emergency hires, the initiative directly addresses teacher shortage areas in Hawaiian language, world languages, English, mathematics and science. COE stated that the application process will be rigorous in order to ensure candidates match these priority areas.

To be eligible you must be:

an applicant who has been admitted into the Master of Education in Teaching Secondary or Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Teacher Education (PBCTE) Elementary program for fall 2020.

Students who applied to the PBCTE Secondary program for spring 2021 are also eligible for the stipend.

“I deeply appreciate the GOO program because it is a creative way for the DOE to fill teaching vacancies while making sure our keiki have access to the teachers they deserve, especially those who are already invested in staying in Hawai‘i.” – Charlotte Frambaugh-Kritzer, Director of the Institute for Teacher Education Secondary program.

The new cohort of GOO candidates will begin in Jan. 2021 for those expecting to graduate in May 2022. Upon completion of the program, participants are eligible to apply for teacher licensure from the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board and are required to commit to three years of full-time teaching in HIDOE or state charter schools in their licensed field.

Applications for the Grow Our Own initiative are due by Sept. 1 for priority admission and Oct. 1 for final consideration.

For more information, please contact Marie Guillermo at mariegui@hawaii.edu.

