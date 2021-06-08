Tuition assistance covers job training at UH Community Colleges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuition assistance is available to cover job training classes at UH Community Colleges in the Hana Career Pathways program.

If you are underemployed (may be working part-time and/or making less than $20/hour) or unemployed, you qualify for the program if you are U.S. citizen or status as a permanent resident alien of the U.S., and a Hawaii resident.

You can get up to $2,000 in tuition assistance for short-term training for jobs in healthcare, technology and skilled trades.

Courses include certified nurse assistant (CNA), pharmacy technician and medical reimbursement specialist in the healthcare sector; to CompTIA and Amazon web services certifications for IT-related jobs; and EPA 608 certification (for technicians who work on air conditioning systems) and pre-apprenticeship training for the skilled trades.

For more information, log onto https://uhcc.hawaii.edu/reimagine/