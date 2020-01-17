Tua Tagovailoa offers words of wisdom to Campbell students

Saint Louis Graduate and Former Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is back home in Hawaii.

The Ewa Beach native spent Friday morning offering words of wisdom to students from his hometown.

“I’m a kid from Ewa Beach, I’m about to change my family’s life in a few months. If I can come from some place like this you know and do it here any of you guys can do it too,” said Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was among a group of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honorees in attendance at Campbell High School.

Frank Manumaleuga, David Dixon, AJ Epenesa, Vai Sikahema and Jesse Sapolu were also present.

Students and teachers listened to encouraging speeches and even got the chance to meet the honorees one on one.

Tagovailoa will be recognized on Saturday as College Football Co-Player of the Year at the Polynesian Bowl.

Watch Tua Tagovailoa’s full speech to Campbell High School students above.