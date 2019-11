SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tua jammin’ on the ukulele singing and laughing. What we love to see.A man of many talents.🙏🏾1️⃣3️⃣❤️VC: casher67 IG Posted by Onit Iuts on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Alabama quarterback and 2017 Saint Louis alumnus Tua Tagovailoa was seen playing the ukulele Sunday night on his road to recovery.

He was carted off the field in Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa’s doctor confirmed that Tua is out for the season with a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture.