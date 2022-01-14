Tsunami warning for American Samoa due to volcanic activity in Tonga; no threat to Hawaii

Local News

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, Ewa Beach, Hawaii,

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported a tsunami warning for American Samoa that was generated by volcanic activity in Tonga. There is currently no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The volcano eruption occurred around 6:27 p.m. HST on Jan. 14, which had a magnitude of 7.6.

PTWC said that they are continuing to monitor the event. Current observations indicate the tsunami impact on American Samoa is greater than had been forecasted.

The tsunami warning center advised that residents in American Samoa move immediately inland or to higher ground.

