Tsunami evacuation exercise to take place at Hilo International Airport, Dec. 2

HILO (KHON2) — A joint tsunami evacuation exercise will take place at the Hilo International Airport on Monday, December 2, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

It will happen between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The joint exercise with Hawaii Civil Defense, Hawaii Department of Transportation, schools within the Keaukaha area, and community volunteers will test multiagency preparedness and response to a tsunami threat.

“Exercises like this are important in our overall efforts to ensure public safety in the event of an emergency,” said Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation, Airports Division. “Conducting such simulations reduce the loss of life during actual events and decrease the possibility of real-life failures by responding agencies. Further, engaging with community partners is integral in creating a well-balanced disaster evacuation plan based on public assistance and cooperation.”

The joint tsunami exercise is an annual occurrence that has been carried out since 2008. Each year, a planning committee composed of representatives from the airport, nearby Keaukaha schools, and the community convene to review previous evaluations and prepare for that year’s drill.

Simulation of tsunami evacuation across the runway at ITO is included in the exercise every other year.