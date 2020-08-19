TSA’s “cutest K9” contest features Hawaii’s own Kajla the K9

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is asking for the public’s help in selecting the agency’s “cutest K9.” This year Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s (HNL) TSA K9 Kajla is one of the quarterfinalists.

Courtesy: Lorie Dankers, Office of Public Affairs, TSA

Kajla (pronounced “Kay-luh”) is a five-year-old Vizsla who loves to work at HNL. Like many other airport k9s, she is tasked with screening passengers, cargo, mass-transit and maritime systems and trained to detect the scent of explosive materials.

The TSA’s Cutest Canine Contest features four “top dog” finalists. The national “cutest k9” winner is set to be announced on National Dog Day which will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26 via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The first match will be between Hawaii’s Kajla and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Djanni. Voting began at 6 a.m. on Aug.19 and will run until 6 a.m. on Aug. 20.

The second match will be between K9’s Lexa-Alexey and Ron. The winners of the first two match-ups will go head-to-head on Friday, Aug. 21. The outcome from the final match-up will be the winner of the 2020 TSA’s Cutest Canine Contest.

In order to participate and support Kajla, all you need to do is go to the TSA’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts and place your vote.

Links to the TSA social media sites can be found here:

