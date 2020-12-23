TSA’s 2021 canine calendar features Honolulu’s own Kajla

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its 2021 canine calendar has been made available for the public to download on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and it features Honolulu’s own Kajla.

The 5-year-old viszla does her work at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and was voted as TSA’s “2020 Cutest Canine” back in August.

Kajla is highlighted in the month of August in the 2021 calendar.

The TSA issues its annual calendar to honor its explosive detection canines from across the country.

To download the 2021 TSA Canine Calendar, click here.