TSA will now allow full-sized bottles of sunscreen to travel in carry-on bags

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers can now carry-on full-sized bottles of sunscreen on your flight.

The TSA announced it will now consider SPF products to be “medically necessary,” along with eye contact solution, inhalers and liquid medication.

While full-size sunscreen won’t be confiscated, you will still need to let officers at the security checkpoint know that you have it in your bag.

In Hawaii, sunscreen containing chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate are banned.

For more information, visit the TSA’s website.