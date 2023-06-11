HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Transportation Security Administration, four next-generation CAT-2 units are operating in security checkpoints at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

TSA said, travelers no longer need to take out their boarding pass when using the machines. Instead, the equipment includes a camera that captures a real-time photo that is compared to their identification credential.

Hawaii residents said they hope this will streamline the TSA process.

“I don’t have any concerns with that. As long as it makes my travel easier and faster,” said Heather Hicks, an Oahu resident.

However, some travelers said they’d rather stick to the existing procedure.

“I refuse to do face recognition I mean it’s dangerous I mean we’ve heard a couple things like that so to each his own,” said Connie Bee, a Hilo resident. “So everyone is different. I mean I like the system now, it goes pretty quick.”

TSA wanted to reassure the public that the images are never stored or used for any other purposes other than immediate identity verification.

Meanwhile, showing IDs could get a lot easier.

According to Apple, Hawaii signed on as one of the states to bring mobile IDs to your Apple wallets. In addition to real-time photos, the new CAT-2 machines accept mobile driver’s licenses. It’s already an option for drivers in Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Utah and Georgia.

Apple said this feature isn’t live in Hawaii yet, but residents said they’re on board with the new technology.

“Speed things up, less things to carry,” said Reece Alnas, Big Island resident. “Hopefully we don’t need a wallet. I mean I feel like that’s where we’re going to. You don’t need a wallet anymore.”

“That would be a lot more convenient than holding your manual ID and everything else is kind of hard to manage while you’re going through TSA,” said Sunny Kane, a Kaneohe resident. “It’s kind of a chaotic process so it would be nice to have it all in one place.”

KHON2.com will follow up to see when the mobile IDs go live in Hawaii. The new CAT-2 machines are being tested at 25 airports across the country including Honolulu.