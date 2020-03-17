TSA temporarily accepting expired driver’s licenses for travel

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing the use of expired driver’s licenses as acceptable identification for those who are not able to renew their licenses. TSA said in a tweet Tuesday, March 17 that the expired licenses can be used for 1 year after the expiration date plus 60 days after the coronavirus pandemic.

TSA will allow those with driver’s licenses that expired beginning March 1, and who are not able to renew their license, to use it as acceptable ID at checkpoints for 1 year after expiration date, plus 60 days after the #COVID19 national emergency: https://t.co/wn6dItY9zB pic.twitter.com/4MP04hQhma — TSA (@TSA) March 17, 2020

Visit their coronavirus website for more guidance.