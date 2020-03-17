TSA temporarily accepting expired driver’s licenses for travel

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing the use of expired driver’s licenses as acceptable identification for those who are not able to renew their licenses. TSA said in a tweet Tuesday, March 17 that the expired licenses can be used for 1 year after the expiration date plus 60 days after the coronavirus pandemic.
