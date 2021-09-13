TSA staff holds moment of silence at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to honor Hawaii’s victims of 9/11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 9/11 attacks led to changes in airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration held a moment of silence at Honolulu’s airport.

A plaque and lei were placed at every TSA checkpoint in memory of Hawaii’s victims of 9/11.

“For us it’s incredibly important to just remember and renew our commitment to ensuring that terrorist attacks will never happen again,” said Jenel Chang, TSA Federal Security Director, Pacific Area. “Our officers are extremely committed to our mission, safety for the traveling public.”

The TSA was created because of the terror attacks.

It led to new rules and regulations.

You can no longer walk up to the airport gate if you’re not flying.

Passengers now take off their shoes before entering the body X-ray, and there is a list of prohibited items, like box cutters.