TSA sets new pandemic record over Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration set a new pandemic record over Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day was a busy one for travelers. The TSA said about 1.96 million people passed through US airport security checkpoints the Friday before Memorial Day. On Monday, it was 1.9 million, marking the two busiest days for US air travel since March 2020.

Analysts expect travel to continue rising slowly now that many Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and airlines are adding more flights.