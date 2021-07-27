TSA looking to hire at three Hawaii airports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The TSA is looking to hire.

It says it needs security screening officers at three of Hawaii’s airports.

There are currently full-time and part-time positions available at Kahului, Lihue and Kona airports.

There’s a $500 hiring bonus.

And if you stay there a year, you’ll get another $500 bonus.

The TSA will be hosting recruitment events over the next few weeks at various locations from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Maui – OGG

Friday, July 30

Wailea Beach Resort

3700 Wailea Alanui Drive

Wailea

Kona – KOA

Monday, August 2

Courtyard King Kamehameha’s

Kona Beach Hotel

75-5660 Palani Road

Kailua-Kona

Lihue – LIH

Thursday, August 5

TSA office

4280 Rice Street

Lihue

To apply visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/. In the “Search TSA jobs” box, type “TSO” in the search box to the left and the city and state in the “location” search box to the right.