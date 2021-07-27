TSA looking to hire at three Hawaii airports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The TSA is looking to hire.
It says it needs security screening officers at three of Hawaii’s airports.
There are currently full-time and part-time positions available at Kahului, Lihue and Kona airports.
There’s a $500 hiring bonus.
And if you stay there a year, you’ll get another $500 bonus.
The TSA will be hosting recruitment events over the next few weeks at various locations from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Maui – OGG
Friday, July 30
Wailea Beach Resort
3700 Wailea Alanui Drive
Wailea
Kona – KOA
Monday, August 2
Courtyard King Kamehameha’s
Kona Beach Hotel
75-5660 Palani Road
Kailua-Kona
Lihue – LIH
Thursday, August 5
TSA office
4280 Rice Street
Lihue
To apply visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/. In the “Search TSA jobs” box, type “TSO” in the search box to the left and the city and state in the “location” search box to the right.