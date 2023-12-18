HONOLULU (KHON2) — Holiday travel can be a drag, especially with long check-in and security lines, but the Transport Security Administration has a few reminders to help you get to your flight faster.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will have new devices that check traveler identities to make lines hassle-free and more convenient.

“We call it our Credential Authentication Two… It will compare the facial features of your real-time photo with those on your driver’s license all in a matter of about two seconds,” stated TSA Spokesperson, Lori Dankers.

You can also get through security faster by knowing what you can and can not bring in your carry-on or checked bags.

“Anything that’s a solid: cakes, cookies, breads, candies. All of those can come through the checkpoint in unlimited quantities,” said Dankers. “It’s those liquids that need to be placed in your checked baggage if it’s more than 3.4 ounces.”

Don’t think wrapped gifts are an exception or even travel favorites like peanut butter.

According to TSA, you’d be helping save time by not wrapping your gifts, and don’t forget peanut butter is considered a liquid.

“When we get things that look really unusual on the X-ray screen, our officers have to ask to unwrap that gift, and we don’t like to do that,” said Dankers. “We’re not a bunch of Grinches. We’re just there making sure no security threats get on board.”