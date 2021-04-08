TSA finds firearm in carry-on luggage at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Security officers discovered a firearm in the carry-on luggage of a departing passenger at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday, April 7.

The discovery comes during an ongoing surge of travelers leaving Hawaii airports, especially in Honolulu and at Kahului Airport on Maui.

On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer saw an image of a firearm on the X-ray screen during a routine screening of carry-on luggage at the airport’s security checkpoint.

The firearm was a .22 caliber Derringer, which was found in the carry-on luggage of a person traveling to San Francisco International Airport. The person was arrested on a state charge.

A TSA spokesperson said firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, declared to the airline and placed in checked baggage.

Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on luggage and must be transported in checked luggage. Firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage, even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit.

TSA continues to screen thousands of departing passengers each day and is strongly advising travelers to arrive more than two hours prior to flight departure.

“Airport security checkpoints in Honolulu and across Hawaii are seeing significant increases in the number of departing travelers. Despite these increases, TSA continues to focused on its core security mission to keep travelers safe and secure,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Hawaii Jenel Chang in a news release on Thursday, April 8. “We are asking every traveler to take a few minutes and come prepared for a quick and efficient screening experience at the airport checkpoint.”

TSA also offers these following tips to travelers going through the security checkpoint: