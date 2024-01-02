HONOLULU (KHON2) — A travel nightmare is kicking off the new year at Hilo International Airport due to TSA equipment being down once again.

What’s typically a one hour flight from Hilo to Oahu, turned out to be an hours long travel day for many. The lines snaked and wrapped around at Hilo International Airport Tuesday.

TSA said, this is due to unexpected equipment issues that are impacting operations. For Hilo State Representative, Chris Todd, it took him four and a half hours to get from Hilo to Oahu.

“The situation is one of the TSA scanners, there’s only two in Hilo, one of them is down and it’s been down for a while so with the holiday travel things are out of hand,” said Rep. Chris Todd, (D) Hilo, Keaukaha, Hawaiian Acres.

TSA added, it’s using all available security screening resources to screen travelers and their belongings.

TSA is using alternate screening methods while equipment is down and technicians are on-site working on repairs.

This isn’t the first time equipment went down at Hilo’s airport.

Earlier this year, the TSA equipment malfunctioned twice around Merrie Monarch week.

“This does feel like it’s the worst it’s been and I know it’s gone down during Merrie Monarch which is also really bad,” Rep. Todd said.

Hawaiian Airlines reported, nine of Tuesday’s flights out of Hilo have been delayed due to TSA screening outages, with an average delay time of 15 minutes. Passengers whose travel plans have been impacted by the security checkpoint congestion are being accommodated on later flights and Hawaiian Airlines is in close contact with the airport and TSA to ensure the issue is quickly resolved.

The State Department of Transportation did release a travel advisory Monday night about potential delays.

TSA is urging travelers to arrive to Hilo airport more than two hours early, consider checking in luggage, and be prepared for the screening process. Officials are also asking travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.