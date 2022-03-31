HONOLULU (KHON2) — A four-year-old Labrador Retriever was honored at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Thursday, March 31, for his service as an explosive detection canine.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said he was trained as a Passenger Screening Canine (PSC) to detect the scent of explosives and explosive materials.

“TSA canines like Bruno are premiere security ambassadors and a favorite of travelers who depart HNL. We are most proud of the work that Bruno and Kathy have done together to secure the transportation network. We wish them Aloha as they move onto the next phase of their lives together.” TSA Federal Security Director Jenel Chang

His canine handler Kathy was also there to support him and celebrate his career. According to TSA, Bruno and Kathy have screened thousands of departing travelers and their items for potential transportation security threats.

Bruno with his trainer Kathy at the Honolulu Airport on Thursday, March 31. Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration.

Bruno playing with his new tennis ball at the Honolulu Airport on Thursday, March 31. Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration.

Bruno also went through hours of intense training to be certified and on top of the game.

One cool fact about Bruno is he and his trainer Kathy went to Los Angeles in February to support security operations and festivities during Super Bowl LVI.

Bruno’s final work session ended at the Japanese Garden at HNL’s Terminal 2 where he was honored by his TSA colleagues and gifted more than 100 tennis balls. He then took a bite of his personalized, bone-looking cake.

So, what is next for Bruno? According to TSA, he will continue to live with Kathy and work his way to becoming a pampered pooch. He will also enjoy making new friends and taking it easy before his fifth birthday in January 2023.

TSA said Bruno was among more than 450 PSCs who worked at airports across the country. Bruno was well admired and like many of the PSCs before him, should not be petted but respected.

Bruno took his job seriously and protected both residents and visitors at HNL. Cheers to Bruno and happy retirement.