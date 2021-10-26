‘True champion of supporting businesses’ takes reigns as President at CPB

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new president at Central Pacific Bank (CPB) and he has 25 years of experience and support behind him.

Arnold Martines, 57, was promoted from Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) and CPB. His new role will lead day-to-day operations. Martines will continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

“Arnold has been an effective leader,” said Cathrine Ngo, President of CPF and CPB. “Under his guidance, Central Pacific Bank made more PPP loans than any other local bank and, as a percentage of loans made among lenders in Hawaii, we made more PPP loans than any other lender in the country. He is a true champion of supporting businesses in our community.”

Martines joined CPB in 2004 and held various executive leadership positions in the company. He was born and raised in Paauilo, attended Honokaa High School and UH Manoa.

Also promoted were David Morimoto and Kevin Dahlstrom.

Morimoto has more than 30 years of banking experience, having started his career at CPB in 1991. He was promoted from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of both CPF and CPB.

Dahlstrom was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of CPB in 2020. He was promoted from Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for both CPF and CPB.

Central Pacific Bank operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state and is part of the Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawaii-based bank holding company.