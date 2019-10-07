Truck flees after crashing into a Makiki liquor store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A truck crashed into a liquor store just after midnight, Sunday, October 6.

It happened on Kinau Street at the Makiki liquor store. Witnesses say it appeared the vehicle was spinning out of control before it slammed into the building. The store was closed and no one was inside. Nothing was also taken from the store.

“He just drive around like this and bang this thing and just took off,” said store owner Mynthuy Kim.

The driver fled the scene, and nobody was injured. Police are looking for a gray truck.