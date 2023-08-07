HONOLULU (KHON2) — A truck driver shortage is turning into a smelly situation for some Oahu residents as mounds of trash start to pile up.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

KHON2.com received a Report It from a family member of a loved one at Punchbowl Homes in the Makiki area.

The photo showed trash piled up in the rubbish area and a note from the management saying the contractor had a staffing shortage.

“It’s just piling up, and it needs to be addressed,” said Diego Quiceno, a resident of Punchbowl Homes.

Others who live inside the state housing facility said trash hasn’t been picked up there in about 10 days.

“You can smell it, you can smell it and it’s not going to be good for the people who live on the lower levels because that smell is radiating out so it’s going to attract rats, flies, and rodents,” Quiceno added.

Even the dumpster behind Punchbowl Homes at another complex had trash piled up and over the dumpster.

The dumpster read Aloha Waste of Honolulu.

KHON2.com made several calls and found that West Oahu Aggregate acquired Aloha Waste of Honolulu on July 1.

The company, already short on drivers, was hoping they would acquire Aloha Waste drivers but many of the drivers took different jobs leaving WOA with more routes and pick-up locations and the same number of drivers.

The company said they’re aware of customer complaints and admits they’ve been missing routes and pick-ups have been delayed.

They’ve been trying to work with larger buildings to provide construction-sized open container bins to help alleviate the temporary shortage and delay in pickups.

In a statement, State of Hawaii Public Housing Authority Director Hakim Ouansafi said:

“We are aware of the situation with our contractor, WOA Company as they work to resolve the challenges their company is having in serving a couple of our properties, as well as other clients on Oahu, due to the contractor’s loss of staffing. Since learning about these challenges, the HPHA has immediately engaged with this company and other companies to remedy this situation and we are actively looking for alternative options to serve our tenants in the affected properties”

They’re in need of drivers and offering about $25 an hour with full family benefits.

WOA’s refuse general manager said the town areas have been particularly impacted because it’s difficult to accommodate so many buildings with different pick up hours and only four drivers.

WOA said Punchbowl Homes was part of the Aloha Waste route and will send crews to check it out.

They said they do have driver recruits but would like to hire more. On top of being a CDL driver, WOA drivers need an additional six to eight weeks of training.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If your trash isn’t picked up, WOA said they’ll get to you, and call if they’ve missed a pickup, and they appreciate customers’ patience during this staffing shortage.