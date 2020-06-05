Truck driver crashes into a concrete pillar

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hob Osterlund, who starred as Ivy Push in a one-nurse play she wrote called "When Ivy Push Comes to Shove" at Manoa Valley Theater, had doctors and nurses rolling for 45 minutes.

"My supervisor comes up to me and says 'eh, Ivy push, you can do a double?" said Osterlund, who is a retired nurse, comedian, and wildlife conservationist. "Absolutely meant to encourage and inspirit my colleagues, my beloved colleagues in nursing."