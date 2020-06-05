Truck driver crashes into a concrete pillar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services reported that a trucker driver crashed into a concrete pillar.

This happened on Old Fort Weaver Road and Farrington Highway.

Paramedics responded to the scene and upon arrival, they treated the patient. The incident sent the 70-year-old driver to a trauma facility in serious condition.

