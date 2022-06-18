HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 52nd annual State Summer Games for Special Olympics Hawaii kicked off Saturday, June 18.

The day started off with the Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run. The torch runs’ finish line was at the UH Manoa’s T.C. Ching Athletic Complex where the summer games are being held.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The torch run is done by law enforcement officers to raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities. The run is named after Honolulu police officer Troy Barboza who died in the line of duty. He volunteered his free time coaching Special Olympics Hawaii athletes.

Swimming, power lifting and track and field are some of the athletic events in Saturday’s schedule. Competitions continue on Sunday.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

For the first time, there will be a Pediatric Healthy Athletes Program on Sunday. This is for those ages two to eight years old with and without disabilities. This program is to give all children a chance to have be in a healthy activity under the direction of Kaiser Permanente.

The Special Olympics Hawaii team recently returned with gold, silver and bronze medals from the national competition in Orlando, Florida.