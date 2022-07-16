HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning.

According to NWS as of 5:26 a.m.. Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals.

NWS said there are tropical storm conditions with winds coming from the East at 30 to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 30 kt late in the afternoon, and seas 10 to 15 ft. NW Half, E winds 10 to 20 kt.

Elsewhere seas 6 to 10 ft. Isolated thunderstorms SE Waters.

Locally strong trades will focus moisture associated with decaying Tropical Cyclone Darby over windward Big Island today