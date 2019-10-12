HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Ema is currently located near 20N 163.5W and is moving NW at 10 kt. Ema will move out of the offshore waters by tonight.

As Ema moves out, a ridge of high pressure will strengthen N of the area and persist through early next week.

Tropical storm warning for Hawaiian Offshore Waters-

TODAY

TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS expected W waters, W of 162W.

Elsewhere, E to SE winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft, highest W waters. Isolated thunderstorms W waters.

TONIGHT

W of 160W, E to SE winds 10 to 20 kt. E of 160W, E winds 10 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Slight chance of thunderstorms W of 163W.

SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

E winds 10 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Breezy trade winds and much drier air will continue to fill in today as the area of deep tropical moisture that brought the heavy rainfall yesterday continues to shift west and away from the islands.

Clouds and showers will transition to windward and mountain locations, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

Rainfall chances may trend up by midweek as moisture increases and a weakening front approaches the region from the north.

