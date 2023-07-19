HONOLULU (KHON2) — The governor and emergency state officials are calling the coordination for Tropical Storm Calvin a dry run for the state’s readiness. They said it is very likely emergency responses will be activated once again as the state braces for an above-average hurricane season.

It was a case of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. Luckily, it was the latter; state officials said Tropical Storm Calvin brought minimal impacts to the state.

Governor Josh Green said, “It is safe to say that the worst has passed now as far as the storm goes, but we will still ask for care, especially today.”

Hawaiian Electric reported a handful of power outages from downed trees and vegetation hitting power lines and affecting some coastal residents on Hawaii Island.

On Maui, officials paid close attention to remote communities of Molokai, Lanai and East Maui; they reported no damages, so far.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to at least four possible weather-related calls. Two of those for blown roofs in Manoa as well as a downed tree and arcing wires at other places on the island.

Green said, “We are great to have had this first run of the hurricane season in a safe controlled way.”

Officials remind residents this is just the start of hurricane season.

The National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Bravender said they are tracking an above-average hurricane season.

“We’re going into the peak of hurricane season still, so we had our dry run,” Bravender said. “There’s a 50% chance of an active year for us in the Central Pacific, an average year for us is four to five tropical cyclones, we’re calling for this year four to seven, so near to above normal. Calvin could be the first of what could be a busier season after we’ve had three very quiet years.”

Officials are asking residents to take this opportunity to prepare for the rest of hurricane season which runs all the way through the end of November.