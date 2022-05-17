LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Department of Health on Kauai will be hosting the fifth Tropic Care.

Tropic Care is an annual Medical Innovative Readiness Training. Tropic Care will be returning to Kauai on June 13 and will have several different locations through June 20.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The event will provide health care services at no cost to the community. The services include physical exams, eye exams, dental exams, fillings and extractions.

The Hawaii Department of Health Kauai District Health welcomes everyone on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals that need any accommodation assistance or auxiliary aid/services due to a disability can call (808) 241-3495.

Location Break Down:

June 13-20, 2022:

Eleʻele Elementary School

Kauaʻi Community College

Kapaʻa Middle School

June 13-15, 2022:

Kilauea Elementary School

June 17, 18, and 20, 2022:

Waimea Easter Seals

Clinic Hours:

June 13-18, 2022:

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

June 19-20, 2022:

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM